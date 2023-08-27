RFK Jr. Calls Out BlackRock and Vanguard's Economic Stranglehold on the Middle Class & Poor





"The average income is now $5,000 less than the cost of living. Americans, in order to make up that deficit, are putting their debt on credit cards...





And these American families are paying 22% interest on that, which is going ultimately to these big conglomerates, BlackRock, State Street, and Vanguard."





In an engaging dialogue, Kennedy not only questioned the logic behind his exclusion from mainstream debates but also voiced serious concerns about economic issues affecting ordinary Americans—topics he claims are ignored in mainstream political discourse. He pointed out alarming statistics related to increasing household debt, rising home prices, and dwindling average income, offering his own critique of the corporate and political systems that perpetuate these issues.





RFK Jr. made it clear that he is intent on bringing attention to issues that he believes truly matter to the American public, even if it means going against the grain of both major political parties.





https://vigilantnews.com/post/the-whole-system-is-rigged-rfk-jr-joins-eric-bolling-on-the-balance