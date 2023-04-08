BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
'Canceled Priest' Fr. John Lovell Warning: Pope Francis Pushing Pagan Mass
162 views • 04/08/2023

John-Henry Westen


Apr 5, 2023


Pope Francis' pagan "Pachamama Mass" is the religion of the New World Order — a climate agenda pushed from within the Catholic Church. This new pagan Mass — what Pope Francis called the "Amazonian Face" of the #ListeningChurch — is not the fraternal love that globalists want pro-life and pro-family advocates to think. In fact, the Pachamama Mass is pro-LGBT, pro-climate alarmism, and pro-communism: stripping liberty, community, and identity from freedom-loving advocates across the world.


Now, Co-Founder and President of the Coalition for Canceled Priests, Fr. John Lovell, is warning Catholics everywhere that the Culture of Life has met its most powerful opponent in 2000 years — even more damaging than the Protestant Reformation. Pope Francis' pagan Mass cannot rise to power. Fr. John Lovell and the Coalition for Canceled Priests are speaking the full truth about Pope Francis' power grab, and why the New World Order's Great Reset must be stopped before it's too late.


https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=rumble


SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH!

https://shop.lifesitenews.com/


Follow us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2g6z5k-canceled-priest-fr.-john-lovell-warning-pope-francis-pushing-pagan-mass.html

Keywords
freedomchristianglobalistsreligioncatholicnew world orderwarningidentitymasspopecommunitycatholic churchpaganfrancispro-communismpushingclimate agendapachamamajohn-henry westencanceled priestpro-lgbtfr john lovellamazonian facealrmismstripping liberty
