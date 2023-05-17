DEFEND STEW: LGBTQ Deviants Target Children: Mayor Hosts "Child Friendly" Drag Show

Stew Peters Show





Taxpayer funded drag shows should be condemned at all costs, especially those who support and coordinate them.

Lawyer Tim LaSota is welcomed back by Stew to detail the epidemic of corrupt politicians pushing radical gender ideologies, and the importance of fighting back in order to persevere the safety of children being force-fed perverted propaganda.

Mayor Cal Sheehy of Lake Havasu, AZ, coordinated for a "pride tour" to take place in Lake Havasu in an attempt to "attack younger tourists" to the area. This pride tour was organized to take place throughout Lake Havasu, and Mayor Sheehy's private property.

When mothers and grandmothers banned together by the hundreds in protest to the tour, they addressed their concerns that children should not be exposed to "modern day flashers" known as drag queens.

Mothers were ignored, and when they spoke louder and became more assertive, they were put down by the Mayor's office and called bigots for their concerns!

Stew platformed the issue and exposed that the tour was indeed tax payer funded, and held on the Mayor's grounds as he touted the pro-trans narrative, spitting at the grieving parents.

Now, in a nasty attempt to further silence the opposition, Mayor Sheehy is suing Stew Peters!

It is the obligation of Christians to defend the vulnerable and the children, and when parents came to the Stew Peters platform as a call to help, Stew answered.

Stew answered with the truth, and is being attacked legally for it, just like the mothers were lambasted by being called bigots for caring for their kids!

