Viper Phase 1 (1995, Arcade)

Viper Phase 1 is a vertically scrolling shoot'em up developed by Seibu Kaihatsu and published by Fabtek (in North America), Tuning Electronic (in Germany) and Seibu Kaihatsu (in Japan). It was only released in the arcades.

Judging from the outro, you play an unknown pilot in a space fighter who needs to prevent an alien force to take over the galaxy.