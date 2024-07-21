Viper Phase 1 (1995, Arcade)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Viper Phase 1 is a vertically scrolling shoot'em up developed by Seibu Kaihatsu and published by Fabtek (in North America), Tuning Electronic (in Germany) and Seibu Kaihatsu (in Japan). It was only released in the arcades.
Judging from the outro, you play an unknown pilot in a space fighter who needs to prevent an alien force to take over the galaxy.