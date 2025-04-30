Pete Quinones: The Balkanization of America

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pete Quinones shares his views on America's decline and transition from a unified people to a mere economic zone. He stresses the importance of localism and manufacturing and points to the inevitability of balkanization due to cultural and racial divisions, as well as the fact that the Trump administration won't go after the left who will seek vengeance when they return to power. He also expresses concern about the fragility of the U.S. economy and talks foreign policy.
About Pete Quinones
Pete Quinones has hosted his show since July 2017 (formerly titled Free Man Beyond the Wall) and has concentrated on topics pertaining to tyrannical government. His current focus is building strong local communities.
