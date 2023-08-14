💥 The Moment of the Explosion in Makhachkala, Dagestan, Russia - Local Gas Station Explosion - 35 Dead, over 50 Injured

Update, Aug 15 morning: The death toll in the explosion at a gas station in Makhachkala has increased to 35 people - emergency services. Cynthia, I changed the title from 10 to 35.

According to locals, a bus with people was completely burnt during the explosion. Police and medics help evacuate passers-by and victims.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the region, 2 gas tanks out of 8 exploded at the petrol station.

Glasses have been broken in nearby houses

-

Fire after the explosion in the Makhachkala, Dagestan. South-Western Russia. End of the northern flank of the Greater Caucasus mountain range.

Local publics write that the explosion was heard in all parts of the city.

ℹ️ The explosion in Makhachkala occurred at a local gas station, according to Russian media.

They write that at the moment more than 10 cars are on fire. Below was added:

The death toll rose to 10 people. More than 50 people were injured, including children.

The fire area after the explosion in Makhachkala is 500 square meters.

The police take people away from the scene, as there is a threat of another explosion.