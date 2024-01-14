“Yesterday, I saw patients with 2-foot blood clots in their legs after the vaccine,” Dr. Peter McCullough testified during a hearing on COVID-19 vaccine injuries.
He said that injecting people with the genetic code for the lethal spike protein was “the most dangerous proposition our government agencies could have ever put forward to our country.”
And that spike protein is doing damage. Dr. McCullough remarked:
“The spike protein, now in 3400 peer-reviewed papers and growing, is proven to cause heart damage and myocarditis ... The spike protein is physically found in blood clots, the largest blood clots that we’ve ever seen in clinical medicine.”
