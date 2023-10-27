BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Biden Family Cover-Ups, Normalizing a Digital ID, MSM Admits Risk of Stroke - The Real Story - OAN
NewsClips
NewsClipsCheckmark Icon
3962 followers
70 views • 10/27/2023

Tonight on The Real Story... We'll take a look at the latest allegations against the Biden Crime Family, but will anything ever come of the mounting evidence of massive corruption and coverups? Plus we'll take a look at how Mastercard is normalizing a completely digital world. And CNN reports "COVID shots may slightly increase risk of stroke in older adults"... but also to stay up to date on "vaccinations" because the TV says so.


Keywords
current eventsnewspolitics
