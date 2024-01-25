WOKE SPORTS ILLUSTRATED IS NOW BROKE!

Sports Illustrated is another one of the many corporations out there that felt they could dictate the terms of masculinity and consumption to We the People and more specifically the regular Joe. The average man does not want to see morbidly obese women in bikinis and the average man does not want to see men parading as women in bikinis either. Yet, Sports Illustrated at one point was by far the most masculine magazine in North America has now turned into a poofy communist display of weak men behaving in the weakest way imaginable. I'm not entirely sure who thought it was a good idea to put morbidly obese women on the front cover of their magazine and then demand that we the regular Joe's view that as beautiful, but what I can say is that they have buried this magazine.

Get woke, go broke.

We just have to start telling the truth if we want to be successful and if you want to be broke continue lying to people about all of the above! I'm wondering if porno websites are going to try to introduce morbid obesity into their videos and force it on us?

No, I think the owners of pornography websites are smarter than that.

