SPECIAL PRESENTATION: Shadows of a Greater Reality

Shadows of a Greater Reality is not just another radio show chasing aliens, ghosts, and conspiracy theories. It is a bold, unapologetic broadcast that asks the one question most refuse to face: Not just what is truth… but Who is Truth?

Hosted by Nestor Arce and David Paxton, this groundbreaking series explores the unexplained, the supernatural, and the spiritual forces shaping our world through the unwavering foundation of the Biblical creation narrative.

Uncover the alien deception. Expose the resurgence of the Nephilim. Pull back the veil on secret societies, ancient myths, and demonic agendas. And stand firm in the truth of God's Word.

📅 Premiering Sunday Night, August 3rd at 9:00 PM Eastern / 8:00 PM Central only on Revelation Radio. Locally at 1700 AM, and Worldwide at https://www.revelationradio.net

Dare to go deeper. See beyond the shadow. Discover the Greater Reality.