This Is The Very First Detoxification Protocol For Jabs Side Effects!- Dr Peter Mccullough

Three key supplements to degrade spike proteins and reduce
inflammation:
1. Nattokinase - 2000 units twice a day.
2. Bromelain - 500 milligrams once a day.
Nattokinase and bromelain “both degrade the spike protein [in] different ways. They accelerate the clearance of it together,” Dr. McCullough added.
3. Curcumin - 500 milligrams twice a day. Reduces inflammation and spike protein damage.