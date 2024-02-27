Pets in Love





He Tearfully Counted His Final Moments, Waiting in Vain for His Owner's Care

Don't keep pets anymore if you let them suffer like this! Pix's story will seriously make you reconsider this! When the rescue team arrived, Pix was lying limp in his small house! The owner had neglected him without any concern! The only thing they did was to call someone to take Pix away! The reason was just that Pix was sick and they found it inconvenient! Is it really like that? You have a dog and feel bothered about taking him for treatment when he's sick! Then it's best you don't keep him anymore! That's not something a pet owner should do! Do you agree with our point of view?





