HUMANITY IS BEING PUSHED FORWARD
The Augmentation of Man
The Augmentation of Man
154 views • 1 month ago

Channeled messages, prophesy. Man has been tampering with the atmosphere, creating changes that reach out to the Van Allen Belt. A culmination of atmospheric effects will create a global lightning event. Here's what to expect. Earth will be quarantined, NASA mistakenly taking it as a hostile move, while recognizing amazing changes in the universe. A twin moon? The Sun rises in the west? The "Grid" explained. Why "All relevant DNA will be turned on". Why some E.T.'s are not happy about humanity and why it is necessary to push humanity forward.

LAST VIDEO: AS ABOVE, SO BELOW: https://youtu.be/osfg285Wxo0

haarpearthquakesextraterrestrialsvolcanic activitychanneled messagekent and renee millerthe augmentation of manatmospheric eventadvanced mind control technologyglobal lightning event
