Gain of function was Bob Gallo at the Nactional Cancer Institute

In 1988 when I started, everybody in the industry was doing about what we're doing now. It's not that virus, it's that virus. It's not that virus, it's that virus. I changed a few base pairs in LAV. I didn't... gain of function was, you know, Bob Gallo in the National Cancer Institute. The movie in 1993 is called The Band Played On. So The Band Played On was 1993, again, the year after I defended and I got my PhD thesis. Why would you put that movie out then and then?

Why would you put in 2013, the Dallas Buyers Club, and watch how they twisted what they wanted to say as a reality.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 07/21/2025

