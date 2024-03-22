Dungeon Warrior (unreleased, Game Boy)

Dungeon Warrior is a dungeon crawler that was being developed by British company Rebellion Developments. It was cancelled for unknown reasons. This video shows a prototype of the game.

There is no intro or story given in this version of the game. You start on the first level of a dungeon and need to find your way to the exit to the next level. Your character is reffered to as a warrior on some signs on the dungeon walls. At the beginning, you do not have any equipment, but you find a compass, a sword and some food on the first level. Similar to Dungeon Master or Eye of the Beholder, your movement is fieldwise and you turn in 90 degrees. Combat is in realtime. You activate a weapon in your hand and move the cursor over the monster and click to attack. You will hear whether you struck a vunerable point or not. There seems to be now delay between your attacks, so as long as you hit the rights, you can deal damage as fats as you can strike. The monster will attack in certain intervalls at the same time.

You have got an inventory, three slots to ready items like the compass and two slots for items in your hands. With Select, you switch the icon in the lower right corner. This will alter the action you perfom when pressing A. You can call a hand coursor to manipulate and pick up things, the inventory screen, the automap or use an item in one of your hands. Food and drinks will be consumed, items like weapons or keys will turn into a curor which you move across the screen. Klicking (i.e. pressing A) will use the item with whatever the cursor is poiting to or attack it, when you use a weapon. The game gives you a password to save your progress after completing a level. While the game look like an RPG, there are no experience system or different skills.