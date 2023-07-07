Highlights Reel Alex Jones and Jim Hoft - How the Democrats Will Cheat in 2024 and What to Do About It

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jim Hoft of the Gateway Pundit discusses with Alex Jones how the democrats will cheat in the 2024 election and what should be done about. Hoft does not see the current GOP strategy being effective and with his international background in Auditing proposes a solution. An excellent interview with some gems on the Democrat's fraudulent plans.
Source: Joe Hoft: These Steps Must Be Taken to Ensure Trump is Elected Fairly
https://rumble.com/v2ykbgi-joe-hoft-these-steps-must-be-taken-to-ensure-trump-is-elected-fairly.html?mref=5hmzb&mc=c2vow