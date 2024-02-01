Create New Account
Leftists are lying when they say that Texas is “defying” a Supreme Court order.
Ted Cruz - Leftists are lying when they say that Texas is “defying” a Supreme Court order. The Supreme Court merely reversed an order prohibiting the administration from tearing down the wire. Texas can absolutely continue to secure its border.

human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

