Centerfire vs Rimfire - Reliable and Dependable

AmbGun's Rimfire vs Centerfire Page

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/9mmvs22lr





How the 22 Wins - 9mm versus 22 Long Rifle

https://youtu.be/kR3THJW5smQ?si=cNcjUVzUhRVepacN





How the KelTec P17 Wins - 9mm versus the P17

https://youtu.be/YWMopzx3hgE?si=dBkqD0JQ330Dx5Ck













After I presented the statistical, financial, and lethality reasons for choosing 22LR for self defense over 9mm (or centerfire in general), I end up getting the “inherent unreliability of rimfire” argument.





Given my battle to get the Ruger LCP II to run reliably, the claim certainly has merit.





However, If I look at the reliability of the KelTec P17 I am unable to discern a reliability benefit compared to centerfire. The P17 with Mini-Mag has been shockingly reliable. I would have to do 50,000 rounds of side by side testing to discern a difference compared to 9mm.





My reliability testing protocol would be a bit different than the typical run it dirty until it quits test. I would allow cleaning of the handgun every 100 rounds. For example my Galloway Precision equipped Ruger LCP II is running Federal Punch 100% reliably for 50 rounds after cleaning before I start seeing any issues. I carry at most 30 rounds, so good enough.





Like “all cause mortality” my reliability testing of center-fire vs rimfire would add a time component…e.g., running a drill to see how many rounds are placed on target in 20 seconds with the measurement including the time it takes to clear any malfunctions that arise…comparison of average scores between rimfire and centerfire over that 50,000 rounds.





Moreover the drill would require draw, 3 one handed shots, shift to a barricade and 3 three more shots hits weak hand point shooting around the barricade while peering thru a window, then see how many two handed azone hits can be achieved in the remaining time allocation.





And if we assume that rimfire suffers three times the malfunctions as centerfire, I still think that given the speed with which a P17 malf can be managed coupled with the general speed with which hits can be placed in the A-zone with 22LR vs centerfire, the 22LR will come out on top.





Then there is Opportunity costs. What is the likelihood, over a lifetime, that you will face a lethal threat that requires a firearm? What other risks do you face?





Firing about 1,000 rounds of handgun per month, I can save well over $1,000/year running rimfire rather than 9mm…and much greater savings when compared to other calibers…is that $1,000+ best spent to get the alleged tiny fraction of improved reliability of a centerfire firearm or would the “saving your life and that of your family” $1,000 be better allocated to body armor, first aid gear, better tires for your family vehicle, nutrition, food storage, moving to the country, thermal or night vision, education, pare down debt, gym membership, etc





The whole “I wouldn’t trust my life to” x, is almost wholly a rationalization to buy toys we think are cool while ignoring any adult evaluation of the opportunity costs or adjusting for any kind of all encompassing risk analysis.





In my judgment, a 22LR KelTec P17 for CCW and a Ruger 10/22 is about all I need for a WROL situation. Add in a centerfire rifle like an AR, RDB, or Mini 14 for louder hunting and “go to war” and I’m done. I have WAAY more than this and honestly I’d be smart to sell this excess off and address those opportunity costs I’m currently ignoring.





With my video channel, I rationalize that this excess is part of that business. But given how lucrative it is creating video content, that only works when I’m not thinking about it too carefully.





Time to think more carefully.