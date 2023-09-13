Transformer Meme Power [The Air That I Breathe]

Thanks to Who Memes Wins, and Owen Shroyer....I changed the audio and tweeked it and stretched it, a bit. - rick langley

"The Air That I Breathe" is a ballad written by British-Gibraltarian singer-songwriter Albert Hammond and Mike Hazlewood, initially recorded by Hammond on his debut album, It Never Rains in Southern California (1972).It was a major hit for the Hollies in early 1974, reaching number two in the UK Singles Chart. This was the band's last major hit.

History

"The Air That I Breathe" was a major hit for the Hollies in early 1974, reaching number two in the UK Singles Chart. In mid-1974, it reached number six in the United States on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and number three on the Adult Contemporary chart. In Canada, the song peaked at number five on the RPM magazine charts. The audio engineering for "The Air That I Breathe" was done by Alan Parsons. In an interview,

*Parsons mentioned that Eric Clapton said the first note of "The Air That I Breathe" had more soul than anything he had ever heard.

This version of the song featured a string orchestra arrangement, which also featured a horn section.

Record World said that "the potent material gets a super interpretation."

The 1992 Radiohead song "Creep" uses a similar chord progression and shares some melodic content with the 1972 version of "The Air That I Breathe". As a result, the song's publisher sued Radiohead for copyright infringement and a settlement was reached in which Hammond and Hazlewood were given co-writing credits and a portion of the royalties.