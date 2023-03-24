BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Piers Morgan Vs. Ron DeSantis | The Full UNCUT Interview 🇺🇲
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
298 followers
89 views • 03/24/2023

Piers Morgan is joined by Governor of Florida and potential Republican contender for White House Ron DeSantis, for an exclusive and uncensored tell-all interview. They cover everything from his critiques of former President Donald Trump, his opinions on Vladimir Putin and banning TikTok to stop the Chinese government harvesting data from US citizens. Piers also goes on to ask about media reports accusing him force feeding inmates while serving in Guantanamo Bay, find out what DeSantis says in this hour long interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored. Find out if Ron DeSantis really did eat a chocolate pudding with his fingers and much more!

"Ron DeSantis is a brilliant young leader, Yale event Harvard law, who would make a great Governor of Florida. He loves our country. He's a true fighter." - Donald J. Trump

"You made a fatal error in your relationship with Donald Trump... you got too popular." - Piers Morgan

STEVE'S TAKE: DeSantis, is a regular guy who is a man of the people. He has honor, integrity, values truth, freedom, God and country. He is courageous enough to stand by his principles no matter what the left or RINOs have to say about it and seems to be more principled than Donald Trump who has leftovers from his time as a Democrat. He appears to be very genuine... a true Patriotic American leader.

He supports our veterans and is one himself. During his military career, DeSantis has been awarded the Bronze Star Medal, the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Iraq Campaign Medal.

#DeSantis2024

Original Video Link:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vIj4LUPlgKc

trumpfreedomnewspoliticsfloridadonald trumpbreaking newsron desantispiers morganflorida governoramerican patriots for god and countrydonald j trumpgovernor ron desantisdesantisbreaking news todaytrump 2024governor desantisdesantis 2024desantis responds to trump arrestdesantis response to trump being arresteddesantis piers morgan interviewpiers morgan vs ron desantisthe full uncut interviewpiers morgan uncensoredpiers morgan vs ron desantis the full uncut interview
