Chaweng Beach Koh Samui Thailand หาดเฉวง

Chaweng beach is the most popular and best known beach on the island of Koh Samui. The 4 mile long stretch of white sand is also located in what is one of Thailand’s premier holiday resorts and Chaweng certainly lives up to any expectations. The beach itself is pretty impressive and one of the island’s best; palm fringed with masses of white powdery sand gently sloping down to the pristine turquoise waters of the Gulf of Thailand. Swimming here is generally pretty safe with the northern end of the beach being sheltered by an offshore reef. There are plenty of opportunities for water sports at Chaweng ranging from the ubiquitous banana boats to snorkeling.



