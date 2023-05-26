Freed 'Q-Shaman' Jacob Chansley Powerful Message on Patience, Truth, & Forgiveness

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Freed Infamous 'Q-Shaman' J6 Political Prisoner Jacob Chansley Gives a Powerful Message on the Lessons he's Learned from his time of being tested by our Heavenly Father and how his Spiritual Preparation of developing his patience, peace, forgiveness, and love for the Truth have enabled him to overcome the fiery darts of his former enemies.