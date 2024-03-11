Babylon is fallen: Vatican official says ending celibacy to end Catholic pedophilia & homosexuality

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on March 11, 2024.





Christ warns to not offend or hurt children in Matthew 18:6. Babylonian Roman Catholic prelates do the complete opposite of what Christ says.





God speaks against homosexuality in Leviticus 18:22; Romans 1:27-28 and 1 Corinthians 6:9-10 but Babylonian Roman Catholic prelates do the complete opposite of what God says.





You shall know them by their fruits says Christ in Matthew 7:16, 20 and the Vatican’s fruits are rotten to the core.





Articles mentioned in the video:





https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/feb/13/portugal-catholic-clergy-abuse-nearly-5000-children-since-1950-inquiry-finds

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/sep/25/report-details-sexual-abuse-german-catholic-church

https://www.npr.org/2021/10/05/1043302348/france-catholic-church-sexual-abuse-report-children

https://www.americamagazine.org/faith/2024/02/06/jesuits-outreach-james-martin-247182

https://www.ncronline.org/vatican/vatican-news/exclusive-vaticans-abuse-expert-says-ending-priestly-celibacy-could-prevent#:~:text=Archbishop%20Charles%20Scicluna%2C%20one%20of,practice%20of%20mandating%20priestly%20celibacy





Other article of interest: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/oct/27/spanish-clergy-sexual-abused-more-than-200000-children-inquiry-estimates





