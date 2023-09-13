© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EXCLUSIVE: Political Prisoner Owen Shroyer Gives Exclusive Interview After Sentencing for Free Speech
Alex Jones interviews political prisoner Owen Shroyer after receiving his prison sentence for daring to criticize the government in America.
http://futurenews.news/watch?id=6500f1ebc5d54ea88216c413