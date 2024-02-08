Why Is Nikki Haley Still Running?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nevada held its primary two days ago, but the GOP decided to ignore the primary results and go with a separate caucus instead. As a result, Donald Trump didn’t even bother to put his name on Tuesday’s ballot, which cleared the way for GOP also-ran Nikki Haley to carry the day — or so she thought. As it turns out, Haley couldn’t even defeat “none of these candidates.” Why is Haley still running? Is there a plan we don’t know about?