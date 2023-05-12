BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Did the Biden family have financial deals in ROMANIA, too!
71 views • 05/12/2023

Glenn Beck


May 11, 2023


It wasn’t just China and Ukraine. House Republicans claimed in a Wednesday morning press conference that the Biden family pocketed money from a businessman in Romania while Joe Biden was VP, too. In this clip, Glenn runs through the evidence against the Biden family, and he asks a vital question: Why does it seem like nobody in the press cares?!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zpjAjvLUy7c

Keywords
corruptionpresidentchinabidenukrainebiden familyglenn beckromaniafinancial dealssuspicious activities
