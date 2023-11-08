Police Caught LYING About Trans Manifesto: Nashville Trans Shooter FUELED By Anti-White HATE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stew Peters Show
Nov 7, 2023
Now that part of the Nashville shooter’s manifesto has been released, the police have a ton of explaining to do.
Mindy Robinson is here to break down the fallout from the leaking of Audrey Hale’s manifesto which revealed that her hatred of the White race was the reason she gunned down children at a Christian school earlier this year.
Anti-White and anti-Christian hate promoted by schools and the mainstream media will likely result in more members of the LGBTQ enclave lashing out in fits of murderous violence.
