Rabbi Weiss tells the Truth about Zionists - Medea Benjamin

Apr 16, 2025
Rabbi Weiss tells the truth: Zionists hijack the word antisemitism to silence dissent and cover up war crimes in Gaza. But opposing Zionism is not antisemitic—it’s a stand against genocide. Palestinians and Jews are both Semitic. It’s Israel’s actions that endanger Jews worldwide, not those who call for justice.