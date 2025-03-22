BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Hungary’s FM Szijjártó on Druzhba & TurkStream pipelines attacks
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
47 views • 6 months ago

EXCLUSIVE: Hungary’s FM Szijjártó on Druzhba and TurkStream pipelines attacks:

'If you attack energy security of country, it must be considered attack on its sovereignty'.

‘Russia has always been a reliable supplier of energy to Hungary, PERIOD’ he adds.

RT International, Chay Bowes interviewer.

Adding, he also said, found posted:

"Hungary will not lift its veto on Ukraine's accession to the EU until the Hungarian minority in Transcarpathia is given back its rights."

— Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó

Transcarpathia (Zakarpattia Oblast) is a region in western Ukraine with a significant ethnic Hungarian population—tens of thousands strong—whose communities have lived there for centuries. However, since 2017, a series of Ukrainian laws have restricted minority language rights, including bans on Hungarian-language education beyond the primary level and limitations on the use of minority languages in public life.

Budapest views these measures as a direct violation of minority rights and international standards, accusing Kiev of forced assimilation. As a result, Hungary has consistently blocked Ukraine’s progress toward EU integration, insisting that European values must start with the protection of minorities.

Adding: 

No one other than Russia will control the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, as its assets belong to the Russian Federation, stated the plant's director, Yuri Chernichuk.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
