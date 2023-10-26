Congressman Massie on New House Speaker Mike Johnson and Getting Out of United Nations

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The New American’s Christian Gomez interviews Congressman Thomas Massie to discuss the election of the new Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana and why he opposed ousting former Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Rep. Massie also discusses stance on sending aid to Israel and potential U.S. military intervention against Hamas or Iran. Additionally, Massie shares his thoughts about the possibility and importance of getting the U.S. out of the United Nations.