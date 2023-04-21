🚨 BREAKING !! MASSIVE EXPLOSION AS FUEL TANKER TRUCK CRASHES AND IGNITES ON GOLDEN STAR BRIDGE !! -- CONNECTICUT

📌 NewLondon | Connecticut





Currently multiple emergency crews are on the scene at a significant accident that occurred on the Golden Star Bridge, between New London and Groton, Connecticut after a fuel tanker truck overturned, igniting a massive explosion the extent of injuries remains unknown at this time. Tragically, the driver of the tanker truck has been confirmed deceased.





