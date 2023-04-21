🚨 BREAKING !! MASSIVE EXPLOSION AS FUEL TANKER TRUCK CRASHES AND IGNITES ON GOLDEN STAR BRIDGE !! -- CONNECTICUT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NewLondon | Connecticut
Currently multiple emergency crews are on the scene at a significant accident that occurred on the Golden Star Bridge, between New London and Groton, Connecticut after a fuel tanker truck overturned, igniting a massive explosion the extent of injuries remains unknown at this time. Tragically, the driver of the tanker truck has been confirmed deceased.
