Top Doctor Details 'Huge Financial Incentives' For Hospitals To Murder Covid Patients

The vast majority of Covid patients who died in hospital were murdered by medical staff who received “massive financial incentives” to implement lethal procedures, according to the bombshell testimony of a world-renowned doctor.





Covid patients were worth more dead than alive to hospitals thanks to the twisted priorities of Big Pharma and the global elite who were desperate to cull the sick and infirm and terrorize the masses into accepting the experimental mRNA vaccines.





Yes, the same mRNA vaccines that a smirking and chuckling Barack Obama just admitted have now – three years after they were approved by the FDA – been tested on billions of human guinea pigs worldwide.





