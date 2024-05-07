Sam and Mark Bailey on the "The Final Pandemic"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sam and Mark Bailey expose diagnostic tests, data manipulation, rubbish doctors, pharmaceutical greed, illness rebranding, press release science and lab-leak nonsense. There was no pandemic and there will never be a pandemic.
Full breakdown:
https://jermwarfare.com/conversations/sam-and-mark-bailey-on-their-book-the-final-pandemic
