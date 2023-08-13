CONGO COBALT - Children in the Democratic Republic of the Congo - Continue to Contribute to the Green Economy & Microelectronics Manufacturing - working 7 days a week for 14 hours a day

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Children in the Democratic Republic of the Congo continue to contribute to the green economy and microelectronics manufacturing
Some 40,000 kids in the Congo work for food in cobalt mines, seven days a week for at least 14 hours a day — all to supply Western companies.
Talk about bountiful gifts of democracy brought by the enlightened West to developing nations.