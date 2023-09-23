© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del Bigtree at the HighWire
Sep 22, 2023
The overarching issue with the mRNA technology is the free floating spike protein created in the body. How long does it stay? What are the potential issues? We hit the latest science.
POSTED: September 22, 2023
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3jy8o6-are-the-vaccinated-harboring-dangerous-spike-proteins.html