The apostasy has begun!

2Thess lesson #39; The apostasy of King Joash in 2Chronicles chapter 24 is very familiar in our day and age. America is the last Client Nation unto GOD and should pay heed to this historic tragedy. 2Thessalonians chapter 2 points to a great apostasy at the beginning of the end times.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.