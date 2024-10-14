Russia And North Korea Form Military Alliance-NOW THE END BEGINS-OCT 14 2024

Russia and North Korea vow to “immediately provide military assistance” in the case of an attack on one of them, according to the newly released text of a treaty signed by leaders Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un. “In the event that either party falls into a state of war due to armed aggression from an individual state or multiple states, the other party shall immediately provide military and other assistance by all means available,” Article 4 of the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership states, according to the text carried by the Korean Central News Agency. How does all this fit in with Iran and the Middle East? Good question! On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, the Middle East is sitting on a razor’s edge right now, but that edge is not confined to just the Middle East. Russia, who already has a military defense agreement with Iran and China, has now added North Korea to the mix. This is the ‘Axis of Evil’ for the 21st century, and man, oh, man, it’s a doozy. Overnight in the Middle East, Hezbollah pulled off an incredible drone strike on the Jews in Israel, killing 4 people and wounding many more. The IDF has still not launched a reprisal strike on Iran for what they did last week. The war in Ukraine has now killed over one million people, with no signs of stopping or even slowing down. Wars and rumours of everywhere you looks, it is the beginning of sorrows! All this and more on today’s Prophecy News Podcast!



