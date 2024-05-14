ALEX JONES [2 of 4] Tuesday 5/14/24 • News, Calls, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TUESDAY EMERGENCY BROADCAST: JOURNALIST DISCOVERS UN TROOPS INFILTRATING US
Watch & share for exclusive intel on the border invasion, collapsing dollar, globalist wars, and SO MUCH MORE!
Today’s broadcast is also focused on WEF-frontman Justin Trudeau, who is claiming Alex Jones and groups like Diagolon are a terror threat. Joining today’s show is the so-called founder of Diagolon, Jeremy MacKenzie. Don't miss this!
