© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Hillary Clinton is giving rare praise to the Trump administration, pointing to NATO allies boosting defense spending and Europe buying U.S. weapons for Ukraine.
She now claims Trump’s new administration is a positive force for both European and Ukrainian security.
Source @Shadow of Ezra
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!