Mark Levin：This is the enemy within

"That better damn well not happen!" Mark Levin didn’t hold back, reacting strongly to reports suggesting Trump might prioritize America’s interests over Israel. The idea of striking new deals with Iran, Saudi Arabia, and even Hamas had Levin seeing red, making it clear that any shift in policy wouldn’t sit well with him.
Another (((Dual National))) speaking for "fellow Americans". A lot of projection with this one.....
Source @Retards Of TikTok
