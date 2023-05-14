BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Back in 2021, Mr. Miles Guo raised questions about COVID vaccine mandates, particularly on children, when the origin of COVID-19 was not even known
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
112 views • 05/14/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2h0yva3af8

5/11/2023: Back in 2021, Mr. Miles Guo raised questions about COVID vaccine mandates, particularly on children, when the origin of COVID-19 was not even known. Now these same questions are being asked during the House hearing on COVID vaccines, and medical experts confirmed that public health officials have been covering up data and spreading misinformation about COVID-19 and COVID vaccines.

#CCP #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #COVIDvaccine


5/11/2023: 早在2021年郭文贵先生就质疑为何连COVID-19哪儿来的都不知道，就要强制打疫苗、尤其是强制孩子打疫苗？在众院新冠疫苗听证会上同样的问题被提出，医学专家证实在新冠病毒和疫苗的问题上，美国公共卫生官员一直在掩盖真实数据、传播假信息。

#中共 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #新冠疫苗


