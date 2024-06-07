© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Worldwide Supplier For MMS + Activator: http://www.sacredpurity.com/mms.html
What Is MMS? (Miracle Mineral Solution) - https://bit.ly/3XtqGe2
The MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Benefits!) - https://sunfruitdan.co/3VgJRHY
The MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/3RlSePp
WARNING NEVER INGEST MMS AND ACTIVATORS THAT COME IN PLASTIC CONTAINERS! - https://sunfruitdan.co/3XgQn4f
Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html
Iodine's Proven Health And Detox Benefits! - https://sunfruitdan.co/4bOZoGg
Why You Need Mega Doses Of Iodine! - https://bit.ly/3KQJrCC
The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol - V3.0 - https://sunfruitdan.co/4dV8Idd
Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html
WARNING NEVER TAKE MMS (MIRACLE MINERAL SOLUTION) & IODINE ON THE SAME DAY!
MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) is a potent oxidizing substance that can detoxify and heal the body of many things. Iodine in the form of Lugols Iodine is an essential mineral in supplementation form that optimizes thyroid hormone production, cognitive functions, digestion, and much more.
I have made many videos talking about both of these to detoxify and heal the body of many things, and I get asked frequently whether it can be taken on the same day.
In this video, "WARNING: NEVER TAKE MMS (MIRACLE MINERAL SOLUTION) & IODINE ON THE SAME DAY! " you will find out why I never recommend taking them on the same day.
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan
(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Superfoods I Use:
Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy
Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm
Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0
Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb
Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno