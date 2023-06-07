BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Continued Use of Smart Phones and Other Digital Media Devices cause cognitive impairment.
Here is a link to the Ramola D video channel where Ramola interviews a panel of experts on Neuroscience and where Dr Robert Duncan informs the audience that jammers are being created for members of the public to use in order to protect themselves from wireless no-touch torture. https://www.bitchute.com/video/ujyjsifvc2z9/ Here below is a link to the website where I found the two quotes which I used in this video, one from an article by Professor David Salinas Flores from the University of San Marcos in Peru called 'Traduction : Mind Control : From Nazis to Darpa and the other quote is from an article by Karl Hecht called 'Thoughts are Free... but with global digitization it's over' and both articles can be found at this link here https://dictacrature.noblogs.org/post/tag/targeted-individual/


directed energy weaponsvoice to skullnano technologysynthetic telepathybrain to brain interfaceneuro sciencebrain sciencebcimicrowave hearing
