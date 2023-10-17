Gaza Doctor - Urgent Appeal to the World - "Stop this... Save Gaza"

This was posted earlier today, 17th Oct, UPDATE: this same doctor from an another video that I posted next day, today 10/18, so this appears to be the same hospital that was hit by an Israeli missile hit tonight, at 22:30 GMT, 17 October. Thank goodness that he survived without harm.

Adding this:

Doctor in Gaza: We have completely run out of medical supplies, all surgeries are now being performed without the use of anesthesia

---

Gaza Doctor appeal to the World...

"Stop this... Save Gaza"