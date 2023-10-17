Gaza Doctor - Urgent Appeal to the World - "Stop this... Save Gaza"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This was posted earlier today, 17th Oct, UPDATE: this same doctor from an another video that I posted next day, today 10/18, so this appears to be the same hospital that was hit by an Israeli missile hit tonight, at 22:30 GMT, 17 October. Thank goodness that he survived without harm.
Adding this:
Doctor in Gaza: We have completely run out of medical supplies, all surgeries are now being performed without the use of anesthesia
---
Gaza Doctor appeal to the World...
"Stop this... Save Gaza"