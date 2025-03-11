BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
OMG THE MARKET IS CRASHING!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1930 followers
130 views • 6 months ago

Freedomain Flash Livestream 11 March 2025


In this episode, I analyze the current investment landscape, highlighting the need for a reassessment due to emerging trends like Dogecoin and tariff policies. I explain the volatility associated with economic shifts, reflecting on historical transitions and their impact on industries. The discussion hinges on the potential of reallocating capital from traditional expenditures to innovative avenues, fostering growth amid discomfort. I also explore tariffs as a means to shift towards domestic production, emphasizing the psychological responses of investors to economic changes. Ultimately, while acknowledging initial turbulence, I express optimism for long-term benefits and a more sustainable economic model driven by innovation.


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!


You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025

Keywords
evidencephilosophyreasonstefan molyneuxlivestreamdogecoinvolatilityeconomic shiftstariff policiesinvestment landscapehistorical transitionsreallocating capitaltraditional expendituresdomestic productionsustainable economic model
