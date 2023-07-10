PATRICK LANCASTER: 10JUL23 - Night & Day on Russian Frontline under fire With "Cascade" (Special Documentary)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I embeded with the Russian DPR OBTF "Cascade" / "Kaskad" on the Russian frontline just 60 meters from Ukrainian Positions (Between Zaperozya and Ugladar). We could
only travel at night because of the intense danger of being targeted by drones. Through the day and night Ukrainian drones were overhead attempting to target the Russian
military equipment and us. In this full length Special Documentary I show you what it is like for a Russian "Kaskad" soldier to go from their base to the very frontline position
and all in-between just before the Ukrainian "counter offensive" started(In May).
The OBTF "Cascade" includes parts of the forces and means of the law enforcement agencies of the DPR. The key element of the OBTF "Cascade" is the Ministry of Internal
Affairs of the DPR. The head of the OBTF "Cascade" is the DPR Minister of Internal Affairs, Colonel-General A. A. Dikiy. It should be mentioned that the DPR government is
actively merging with the Russian Government so things change fast
00:00:00 Introduction
00:01:54 Going On APC
00:03:50 Walking To Positions
00:05:12 Arriving 60 meters from Ukrainians
00:15:28 Having Breakfast, tea & coffee in Bunkers
00:18:12 Tour from Officer In charge
00:39:53 Having a nap in bunkers
00:40:17 Gun Fire wakes us up
00:48:16 Looking at Ukraine Army positions
00:56:00 Russians are about to fire Art
01:07:48 Tour of Captured Ukraine positions
01:10:42 Ukraine Drone over head hunting us
01:17:39 Dinner And Tea In Bunkers
01:19:32 Rap up with officer in charge
01:21:32 Head to APC to head home
My name is Patrick Lancaster and I think you deserve more then what the Western main stream media is willing to show you. I think you need to see information for both
sides of the contact line.
Why does the Western mainstream media think the world does not deserve to see reports from both sides of the Ukraine War frontline? Why do they only show you(almost
all the time) things that are positive for Ukraine? Why when any English Speaking journalists try and show things in Russian-controlled territory they are attacked and
attempted to be smeared by the Western MSM? Think about it!!
I believe You deserve MORE and I will make sure you continue to get it here on this channel!!
We can not cover every story from every place but we can do our best & of course, always bring you reports with full Eng & Rus translations.
I show what the western media will not show you.
