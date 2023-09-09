Vaxxed | Triplets, Vaccine-Induced Autism

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘They Lost Their Smiles': A Mother of Triplets' Heartbreaking Story
All three of Brenda McDowell's triplets, she attests, 'shut down' within hours of each other after receiving their routine pneumococcal vaccines — later to be diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder.
• Claire - "She had full-blown eye contact. She was super lovely, and she shut right down."
• Richie - "All his raspberry-blowing ... and the furniture walking ... just shut off."
• Robbie - "Robbie looked like he was hit by a bus. Robbie, from that moment on, had a stunned look on his face. If you asked or said his name, he still acted deaf and acted like he couldn't hear."
