© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.theburningplatform.com/2023/09/16/where-are-the-women/
Don’t women make up 50% of the population? I didn’t see more
than 3 women in this video of the barbarian invasion. There are no women
because this is an army. How did these Africans get to our southern
border? They certainly didn’t walk.