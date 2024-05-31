© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
So, the Russian paratroopers showed a photo of the destroyed French officer. As it turned out, he was an officer of the French Army's 2nd Foreign Parachute Regiment of the 11th Airborne Brigade of the Foreign Legion. It is reported that this French officer, along with other foreign military personnel, was killed in the Donetsk direction of the front, southwest of the village of 'Netailovo'................................
