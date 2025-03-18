Tucker Carlson: So you felt that from internal editorial perspective RT was freer than Fox, NBC or MSM?

Rick Sanchez, renowned US journalist, former RT host, CNN & MSNBC anchor, Fox News columnist, shared the following in an interview with Tucker Carlson, TuckerCarlsonNetwork). (Cynthia... he returned for an interview at RT today, video posted)

💬 Rick Sanchez: Working at RT was almost nirvana for me. It was fantastic. I reveled in this opportunity.

I would get up with a little skip in my step every day, thinking about what we can talk about and how we're going to explain it and who we're going to talk to. As difficult as it was, because a lot of guests wouldn't want to come on because "it was RT". But it was really a great experience, especially, comparatively speaking, to what I had experienced in the past.

And my old friend Larry King was right. They generally did not mess with me. And when they did, when we had normal editorial arguments, which happen in every newsroom and we would talk it out and sometimes I would win and sometimes I would lose, but it would be a discussion. It wouldn't be like "this is what you're doing". So it's a great experience.

❓ Tucker Carlson: So you felt that from internal editorial perspective RT was freer than Fox, NBC or MS?

💬 Rick Sanchez: I wrote my entire show from top to bottom and nobody looked at it until it went on the air.

Is there anything more than that? Nobody looked at my script before I went on the air except me and some of the editors who had to put pictures. But nobody was looking at it with "this goes out, you can't say this, you can't say that". Because they trusted me.

🤷‍♂️ I've been a part of two Peabody award-winning teams. I've got a DuPont. I've got five Emmys. I've interviewed four U.S. presidents. I've sat down with Fidel Castro and Mikhail Gorbachev, and yet there's not a single entity in the United States who seems to be interested in hiring me.

Rick Sanchez spent a lifetime in television before becoming one of the highest rated anchors at RT. Last summer, the Biden administration forced him out of his job and threatened him with jail for refusing to repeat Zelensky’s talking points. A case study on the death of free speech.